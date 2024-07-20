Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) PT at $32.00

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. CAE has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 874,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 328,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

