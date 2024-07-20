Brokerages Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT at $5.06

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,995,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Grab by 116.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 35,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839,407 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth $52,920,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at $31,955,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Grab by 21,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,724,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

