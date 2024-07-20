Brokerages Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) PT at $137.38

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

PRAX opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $940.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.74. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,707,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,878,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

