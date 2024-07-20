Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target at $10.77

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.77.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $43,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 918,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $6,760,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 525,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:VZIO opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.04.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
