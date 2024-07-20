Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.17

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.17 and traded as high as C$57.43. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$56.89, with a volume of 573,390 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$22.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.46. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.1064726 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.524 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Noble sold 197,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.73, for a total transaction of C$7,840,793.92. In related news, Senior Officer Craig Noble sold 197,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.73, for a total transaction of C$7,840,793.92. Also, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26. Insiders own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

