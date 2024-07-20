C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.45. 1,048,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,430,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AI. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

C3.ai Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in C3.ai by 305.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

