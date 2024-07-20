Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target to $13.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANGO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

ANGO opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams & Novak LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 878.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 523,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 469,906 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 425.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 154,002 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

