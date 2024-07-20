Canadian General Investments (CGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 15th

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE:CGI opened at C$38.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. Canadian General Investments has a 12 month low of C$32.49 and a 12 month high of C$39.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian General Investments from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

