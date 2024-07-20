Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,394,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 679,709 shares.The stock last traded at $29.24 and had previously closed at $29.55.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,288,000 after purchasing an additional 264,056 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,289,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,794,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,587,000 after acquiring an additional 795,553 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 396.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

