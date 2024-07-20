CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $6.31 on Thursday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.68.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

