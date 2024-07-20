Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,943,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 1,215,101 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $9.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). Equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

