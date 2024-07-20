CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0382 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $30.81 million and $2.54 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,665.01 or 0.99956044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011742 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00075035 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03807659 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,495,178.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

