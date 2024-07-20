Celestia Price Tops $6.51 on Exchanges (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Celestia token can now be purchased for approximately $6.51 or 0.00009696 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $918.38 million and $74.80 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,057,643,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,057,424,657.534042 with 198,468,185.284042 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.59837445 USD and is up 7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $70,890,020.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

