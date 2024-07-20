Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLDX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $318,134.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $525,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,134.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

