Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,529 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises approximately 3.0% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Sun Communities worth $279,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 140,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

SUI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.92. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $141.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

