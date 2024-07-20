Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $36.53 Million Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,008 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.34% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $36,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.28. 795,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.