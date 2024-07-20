Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 3.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $360,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,516. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

