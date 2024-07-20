Centersquare Investment Management LLC Invests $63.27 Million in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,608,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,269,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 3.50% of American Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,381,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,679,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.46. 605,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,764. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

