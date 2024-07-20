Centersquare Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,585 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,414. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

