Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 19,172 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,172 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up about 1.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $108,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 58,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after buying an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OHI remained flat at $35.91 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,610. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

