Centersquare Investment Management LLC Takes $445,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 179,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,798,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 165,576 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

PEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,819. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

