Centersquare Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 87,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,352,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,775,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,529 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,427.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 533,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 498,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,794. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.