CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$160.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC cut shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$165.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
