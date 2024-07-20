Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.25 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chegg from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. Chegg has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $12,091,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 873,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 809,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 750,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $8,168,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Stories

