Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $543.00 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $545.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.14. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.