Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Chewy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. Chewy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock worth $541,393,732. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 18.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

