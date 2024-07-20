Chicago Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.31. The stock had a trading volume of 362,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,808. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.77.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

