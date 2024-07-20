Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLCE. UBS Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Children’s Place Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PLCE opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 233.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mithaq Capital SPC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 1,932.4% during the first quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 7,001,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Children’s Place by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Children’s Place by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

