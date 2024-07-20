Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $116.52

Shares of Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.52 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.56). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.49), with a volume of 17,543 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21. The firm has a market cap of £30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.67 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Christie Group’s payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

