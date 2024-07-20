CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,032 shares during the period. CION Investment accounts for about 1.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 1.40% of CION Investment worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CION Investment by 42.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,069,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,859 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,210 shares of company stock valued at $39,983. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CION traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 109,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,001. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 12%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

