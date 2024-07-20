Citigroup Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$110.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.77.

BRP Stock Down 1.4 %

DOO opened at C$95.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. BRP has a 1 year low of C$77.42 and a 1 year high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

