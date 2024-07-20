Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.80.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
