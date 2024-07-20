Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Civista Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.