CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

CNB Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

CNB Financial stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 48,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,983. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $504.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNB Financial

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.