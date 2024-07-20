CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%.
CNB Financial Stock Up 1.9 %
CNB Financial stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 48,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,983. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $504.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.71.
CNB Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
