Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Raised to $5.75

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

CDE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Shares of CDE opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

