Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.21% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,445,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after buying an additional 27,039 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 46.9% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 84,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 26,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.71. 230,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,616. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Columbus McKinnon

About Columbus McKinnon

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.