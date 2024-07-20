Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.08. 19,305,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,952,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

