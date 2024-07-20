Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.10

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.10 and traded as high as $12.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 151,905 shares.

CCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $796.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 510,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

