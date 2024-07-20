Comparing Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) & ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of ON24 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arqit Quantum and ON24’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $640,000.00 100.92 -$70.39 million N/A N/A ON24 $163.71 million 1.62 -$51.79 million ($1.04) -6.08

Volatility & Risk

ON24 has higher revenue and earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Arqit Quantum has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arqit Quantum and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A ON24 -28.35% -19.97% -13.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arqit Quantum and ON24, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 0 0 1 0 3.00 ON24 0 3 0 0 2.00

Arqit Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.86%. ON24 has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Arqit Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than ON24.

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats ON24 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

