Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.