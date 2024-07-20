Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at TD Cowen

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.87.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:VLRS opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 2,150,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,624 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 918,776 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 570,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116,299 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.