Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTVA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.78. 2,088,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

