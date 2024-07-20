Counos X (CCXX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,266.76

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Counos X has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

Buying and Selling Counos X

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos X (CCXX) is a cryptocurrency that uses a proof of work consensus mechanism and operates on its blockchain. It is designed to be fully fungible and bankable, suitable for secure financial transactions. Counos X facilitates secure and efficient transactions within the Counos Platform, a comprehensive financial ecosystem. This platform offers payment gateways, exchange capabilities, and wallet services to enhance the daily utility of CCXX. Additionally, it provides digital asset securitisation services, making digital assets more fungible and manageable, which benefits businesses and investors adopting blockchain technology in their operations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

