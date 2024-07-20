CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $191.85

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.85 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 191 ($2.48). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.53), with a volume of 73,168 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -956.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 0.32.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

