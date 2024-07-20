Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.50 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $188.25 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001212 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 355,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.