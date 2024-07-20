Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Lowered to $146.00 at UBS Group

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.67.

CROX opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after buying an additional 919,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after buying an additional 245,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

