Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.31

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.31 and traded as high as C$13.59. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 77,717 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -269.70%.

Insider Activity at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Mark Holly bought 5,000 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.03 per share, with a total value of C$65,150.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.