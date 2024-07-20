Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading 1.6% Higher

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.26. 38,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 189,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.23 to C$3.54 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Cronos Group Trading Up 1.6 %

About Cronos Group

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 28.19, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

