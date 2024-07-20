CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 2.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.12% of CSX worth $88,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,383,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,859,671. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

