Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0 %

FI traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.04. 2,631,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

