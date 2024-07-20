Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 2,000 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $6.82 on Friday, reaching $242.38. 5,750,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,682. The company has a market cap of $174.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $253.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.65.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.